Airbus has secured two contracts to extend the Eurofighter Pilot Synthetic Training System (PSTS) at the Main Operating Base (MOB) in Laage, Germany.

The company will also introduce simulator cockpits at all Eurofighter MOBs.

The PSTS consortium comprises Airbus Defence and Space, Indra and CAE with Airbus as the main contractor.

Under the first contract, the company will upgrade existing Full Mission Simulators (FMS) and Cockpit Trainers (CT) in Laage.

It will also provide two latest additional FMS, expanding the training capability from two to four simulators.



Once delivered, the German Air Force will be capable of conducting four-ship training at a single location and multi-ship training at distributed networked locations.

The new design of Visual Display Systems will permit the building to accommodate four FMS within the existing simulator halls.

Under the second contract, ten cockpits in the FMS and CT will be replaced at all the German Eurofighter bases in Neuburg, Laage, Wittmund, Nörvenich and the Central Integration Facility at Airbus Manching.

The modern cockpit replicas within the PSTS will perform German missions with great efficiency.

For the German MOBs, all PSTS cockpits will be equipped with a full suite of cockpit displays and control panels.

The latest upgrades will include a newly developed head-up-display, a G-seat motion cueing system, an anti-G inflation system and a breathing air system.

Developed by Airbus, all the systems will be controlled by a cockpit linkage system compatible with night vision goggles.

Equipped with LED projection system, the FMS will offer a high-resolution view for pilots irrespective of the time and weather during the training.

A common concept for computer racks, power supplies and emergency equipment will be developed, creating a baseline for future upgrades.