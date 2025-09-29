Royal Thai Air Force’s H225M. Credit: Airbus.

Airbus Helicopters has secured an order for two more H225 multi-role helicopters from the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF).

This new addition will enhance the RTAF’s search and rescue (SAR) and emergency medical services (EMS) capabilities.

Powered by two Makila 2A1 turboshaft engines, the H225M can operate in diverse environments, including maritime and icy conditions, according to Airbus.

The aircraft feature advanced avionics and communication systems designed to reduce pilot workload while enhancing safety and mission effectiveness.

Globally, there are more than 360 units of the H225 and H225M models in service, accumulating approximately 980,000 flight hours.

The international roster of military customers for these models includes France, the Netherlands, Brazil, Malaysia, Hungary, Singapore, Mexico, Iraq, Indonesia, and Kuwait.

Airbus Helicopters global business executive vice president Olivier Michalon said: “We are deeply honoured by the continued trust the Royal Thai Air Force places in our H225 helicopters.

“This follow-on order is a testament to the H225’s versatility, advanced capabilities, and its critical role in supporting national defence and public service missions. We are proud to continue our strong partnership with the RTAF, ensuring they have the best tools for their vital work.”

The latest order from RTAF builds on its existing fleet of H225Ms, which have been operational since 2015.

The H225Ms are currently utilised for a variety of critical missions, including combat search and rescue (CSAR), general SAR, and troop transportation.

Additionally, the RTAF’s training operations are supported by a fleet of H135 military training helicopters.

Thai Aviation Industries (TAI) will undertake the completion work for the newly acquired H225s in collaboration with Airbus Helicopters.

This partnership ensures that local expertise is leveraged for seamless integration into the RTAF’s operational framework.

RTAF Air Chief Marshal Punpakdee Pattanakul said: “The addition of these two new helicopters, specifically designated for SAR and EMS, will further strengthen our ability to protect and serve the people of Thailand, ensuring we can respond effectively to emergencies wherever they may arise.”

This acquisition follows a 2018 agreement under which the RTAF contracted Airbus Helicopters for four additional H225M tactical transport military aircraft.

