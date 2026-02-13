Indra protects Spain’s A400M military transport aircraft with InShield anti-missile system. Credit: Indra Group via LinkedIn.

The Spanish Air and Space Force has received its first A400M military transport aircraft equipped with Indra Group’s InShield Directed Infrared Countermeasures (DIRCM) system.

Airbus, which carried out the structural modifications necessary for the system’s integration, handed over the aircraft at a ceremony held at its Final Assembly Line in San Pablo, Seville.

Discover B2B Marketing That Performs Combine business intelligence and editorial excellence to reach engaged professionals across 36 leading media platforms. Find out more

The InShield system is designed to detect missile launches and respond by directing a laser beam at the missile’s infrared guidance system to disrupt its trajectory.

The technology can address multiple threats simultaneously due to its rapid processing capabilities.

Indra air dominance director Miguel García Moreno said: “Indra’s Directed Infrared Countermeasures system (DIRCM) is an extremely advanced technology, available to very few companies and countries worldwide.”

He also highlighted “the sound decision by the Ministry of Defence to support the development of a critical system such as this by a Spanish company, helping to strengthen sovereignty and strategic autonomy.”

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

In 2016, Spain chose Indra’s InShield system to equip its A400M aircraft with infrared countermeasure protection against surface-to-air missile threats.

The Spanish Armed Forces rely on the A400M for troop and equipment deployment. Its large payload capacity requires it to operate at slower speeds during take-off and landing, increasing exposure to threats from man-portable air-defence systems (MANPADS).

In addition to its use on the A400M, the modular nature of InShield allows installation on various types of aircraft and helicopters. It has already been contracted for use on platforms including the CH-47 Chinook and NH-90 helicopters.

Testing of InShield has taken place in different operational contexts, such as NATO’s EMBOW XVI exercises aboard a Spanish Army CH-47 Chinook and live-fire trials involving real missiles.

The tests, which included collaboration with the General Subdirectorate for Planning, Technology and Innovation (PLATIN) and technical assistance from the Electronic Warfare Operational Support Squadron, aimed to evaluate system performance and reliability.

The deployment of this DIRCM system is part of ongoing efforts to improve electronic defence capabilities within Spain’s aerospace sector.

In December 2025, the Spanish Ministry of Defence selected Airbus Defence and Space and Indra Group to carry out a conceptual definition study for the future Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) aircraft of the Spanish Air and Space Force.