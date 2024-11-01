Airbus and the Organisation for Joint Armament Cooperation (OCCAR) have signed two strategic contracts to enhance the A400M aircraft’s capabilities and support services.
The A400M Global Support Services (GSS3) contract, which encompasses all A400M-user nations, replaces the prior agreement from 2019.
Belgium, France, Germany, Luxembourg, Spain, Turkey and UK are the A400M launch customer nations.
This new contract offers a range of customised services by Airbus, including ground tools, spares delivery, and technical support.
It aims to provide flexibility for industry and operators to pursue novel collaboration concepts and services.
The GSS3 contract introduces a fully-integrated suite of common services using shared resources and assets, tailored to specific national requirements.
It is performance-based, fostering a new partnership model centred on pooling and sharing, with clear performance indicators to enhance fleet availability and minimise ownership costs.
The second contract, which is Block Upgrade 0, marks the first enhancement of the A400M’s operational capabilities beyond the initial launch contract’s scope.
This upgrade will ensure the fleet’s compliance with the latest NATO standards.
It will incorporate improvements such as flight management systems and introduce new capabilities such as Tactical Information enhancement and Satellite-based Landing System.
The Block Upgrade 0 contract is comprehensive, covering development, certification, embodiment, and in-service support of these upgrades.
The initial phase has commenced and is slated for completion by the end of 2026, with subsequent phases extending until the decade’s close.
These advancements are set to broaden the A400M’s tactical and strategic operation capabilities, boosting performance and easing crew workload.
Airbus Defence and Space Air Power Head Jean-Brice Dumont said: “The A400M is a clear enabler of the sovereignty of our nations and the strategic autonomy of Europe. Global deployments like the Kabul airlift mission or the more recent Pacific Skies exercise highlight the need for interoperability and commonality among our customer nations.
“This new framework agreement is the answer to that increasing requirement. With 130 A400M in operation and more than 200,000 flight hours achieved by the fleet, the new agreement allows our customers to benefit from significant savings while keeping the same highest standard of services and performance.”
In April 2024, OCCAR finalised a contract to address issues with the TP400-D6 turboprop engine, which powers the A400M transport aircraft.
This move is expected to further solidify the reliability and efficiency of the A400M fleet.