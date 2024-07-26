An arist’s impression of Sikorsky’s Next Generation Rotorcraft Capability (NGRC) concept. Credit: Lockheed Martin.

Airbus, Leonardo and Sikorsky have each been called upon to provide a detailed concept study for Nato’s Next Generation Rotorcraft Capability (NGRC) on the final day (26 July) of the Farnborough International Airshow 2024.

Nearly four years in the making, the Nato Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) has pursued a medium lift helicopter to succeed many partner nation’s ageing units, with many dating back to the 1960s. This soon-to-be common platform will introduce a modern airframe and more advanced propulsion technology.

Participants in the project include France, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands and the UK.

This time last year Nato solicited bids in a Request for Proposal to explore possible solutions to shape the future rotorcraft requirements. In 2022, the NSPA signed a memorandum of understanding to launch the concept phase to narrow down participating members’ requirements.

In parallel, these three select contractors will provide independent perspectives on potential integrated platform concepts that can meet the NGRC challenge, aiming to identify and exploit technologies to meet operational and supportability capabilities, as well as seeking innovation in digital design, development processes, advanced materials and manufacturing.

“Our goal, together with out highly skilled partners, is to develop a European solution, a concept that would fulfill both the needs of the Nato armed forces while also guaranteeing industrial sovereignty for our European nations and maintaining key engineering competencies,” described Airbus CEO, Bruno Even.

For this study contract, Airbus is partnering with RTX’s Collins Aerospace and Raytheon businesses and MBDA for the 13 months to analyse two integrated concepts of next generation military rotorcraft.

Likewise, Lockheed Martin’s Sikorsky business will work alongside its European industry group including tier-1 aerospace suppliers such as BAE Systems, ELT Group, ESG Elektroniksystem-und Logistik GmbH, GE Aerospace, Hellenic Aerospace Industry, Kongsberg, Liebherr-Aerospace Lindenberg GmbH, MAGroup, Malloy Aeronautics, Safran, Rheinmetall and TERMA. This group will provide input as to how Sikorsky can support the X2 integrated platform concept approach to advance Nato’s capabilities.

UK selection: NMH or NGRC?

Strangely, the UK is a participant in the NGRC programme while also pursuing its own New Medium Helicopter (NMH) programme. The distinction between the two programmes is ambiguous.

However, the UK government has already reached the invitation to negotiate phase for the NMH programme with the same contractors as those selected to provide concepts for the NGRC. This suggests that the NMH is a British segment within the wider NSPA programme.

If this is the case, then the UK Ministry of Defence may have more freedom in deciding its platform, leaving open the possibility that the NSPA choice may differ from the British NMH. Unless the British are open to acquiring the two platforms.