Kratos XQ-58A Valkyrie will be equipped with an Airbus mission system. Credit: © Kratos/Airbus.

Airbus Defence and Space has formed an alliance with Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (Kratos) to integrate an Airbus-developed mission system into the Kratos XQ-58A Valkyrie, an uncrewed collaborative combat aircraft.

According to Airbus, it has developed a mission system, via its “platform-agnostic system architecture”, intended to integrate smoothly with the Valkyrie as well as other crewed and uncrewed platforms currently in use or in development.

Airbus Defence and Space CEO Mike Schoellhorn said: “The collaboration of Kratos and Airbus, based on an existing and proven UAS platform and featuring a sovereign multi-platform mission system, will deliver crucial capabilities for our warfighters in Europe before the end of the decade. This partnership will help to accelerate Europe’s ability to defend itself while fostering Nato’s transatlantic ties.”

Kratos’ XQ-58A, characterised by its stealth capabilities and rail-launch mechanism, is built to fly at high-subsonic speed for long range.

The drones, currently being manufactured in Oklahoma City, has a maximum take-off weight of three tons. The prototype can cover 3,000 miles at altitudes reaching 45,000ft.

It is designed for versatility, capable of executing both kinetic and non-kinetic missions autonomously or in conjunction with other fighter jets equipped for team operations.

Kratos CEO Eric DeMarco said: “We have designed the Valkyrie system to be an affordable and formidable CCA paired in collaborative fashion with manned aircraft, a team of uncrewed aircraft, or a mix of both.

“Based on Valkyrie’s proven flight capability, first demonstrated in 2019, and the many mission systems, autonomy systems, and mission scenarios tested with the system over time, we’re excited about our partnership with Airbus which will result again in a first to market Valkyrie variant, now “tuned” for the European mission.”

Earlier in July 2025, a training exercise at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida showcased USAF pilots operating F-16C Fighting Falcons and F-15E Strike Eagles while simultaneously directing a pair of XQ-58A Valkyrie drones during a mock air combat scenario.

The partnership seeks to offer a “combat ready” drone to the German Air Force (Luftwaffe) by 2029.

Lasty year, Airbus presented its new “Wingman” concept at the International Aerospace Exhibition (ILA) in Berlin.

Airbus said that the “Wingman” is a “fighter-type drone”. It will be controlled by a pilot aboard a current combat aircraft, such as the Eurofighter, and is designed to undertake “high-risk missions” that present greater dangers to crewed aircraft.

At that time, Airbus Defence and Space CEO Michael Schoellhorn said: “The German Air Force has expressed a clear need for an unmanned aircraft flying with and supporting missions of its manned fighter jets before the Future Combat Air System will be operational in 2040.

“Our Wingman concept is the answer. We will further drive and fine-tune this innovation made in Germany so that ultimately we can offer the German Air Force an affordable solution with the performance it needs to maximise the effects and multiply the power of its fighter fleet for the 2030s.”

