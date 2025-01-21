Airbus Defence and Space, in partnership with Hensoldt has upgraded the German Airborne Weapon Systems Electronic Warfare (EW) Centre with new software and hardware.
This initiative is designed to optimise EW Mission Data support for the German Armed Forces’ aircraft, such as the A400M.
It aims to ensure mission-specific customisation of weapon systems and maintain operational readiness against evolving threats.
The latest partnership, which commenced in January 2025, will introduce mission-critical software solutions that enhance automation and reduce response times for users.
Airbus’ systems are expected to improve user experience and integrate technologies compatible with sophisticated weapon systems.
The upgrades lay the groundwork for future platform integrations and elevating mission efficiency.
Hensoldt will contribute vital IT services and deployable hardware, including server hardware and computers for field operations.
The partnership between Airbus and Hensoldt represents a crucial advancement in enhancing Germany’s defence capabilities, aiming to ensure preparedness in an increasingly complex and technology-dependent defence landscape.
Germany’s defence spending rose from $48.3bn in 2019 to $51.2bn in 2023, according to GlobalData’s “Germany Defense Market 2023-2028” report.
The budget is projected to reach $64.3bn by 2028, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during the forecast period, up from 1.5% in the previous period.
In 2021, Airbus awarded Hensoldt a contract to supply active electronically scanned array (AESA) radars for the German Air Force’s Eurofighters.
Valued at approximately $241m, the contract encompassed the production of radar systems and key electronic components.