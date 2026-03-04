Capa-X. Credit: © Airbus.

The European Defence Agency (EDA) has selected Airbus Helicopters, via its subsidiary Survey Copter, to undertake the Multi Mission Unmanned Aircraft System (M2UAS) project.

The contract forms part of a series of initiatives scheduled over 48 months and carries a combined budget of around €1.1m ($1.2m).

Building on the Capa-X uncrewed aerial system (UAS), the M2UAS programme focuses on the research and advancement of a hybrid uncrewed aerial vehicle that can be configured for a range of operational duties according to its payload and setup.

The first year will concentrate on evaluating current and anticipated military requirements, examining technological hurdles, and outlining possible development directions.

This phase will help inform key technological decisions aimed at expanding the platform’s efficiency and operational flexibility.

The wider objective is to create new drone designs capable of undertaking missions such as surveillance, reconnaissance, electronic warfare, deployment of aerial effects, and automated in-flight refuelling.

Airbus Helicopters Capa-X director Christophe Canguilhem said: “We would like to thank the EDA for the trust it has placed in us. This selection is a major recognition of our expertise in tactical drone systems and reflects our commitment to supporting the development of innovative European defence capabilities.”

The Capa-X drone weighs 120 kilograms (kg), supports payloads up to 20kg, operates for up to 10 hours, and maintains connectivity at distances up to 100 kilometres.

Its modular approach allows adaptation for various user requirements across civil, military, and parapublic sectors.

“The characteristics of the Capa-X system make it particularly well suited to the M2UAS project, while offering a scalable operational solution that can be adapted to the needs of the armed forces,” Christophe Canguilhem added.

Last month, Airbus Helicopters introduced new rotorcraft concepts to meet requirements set by the Nato Next Generation Rotorcraft Capabilities (NGRC) study.