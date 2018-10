The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) has received two new H225M multirole utility helicopters from Airbus.

Since 2012, the airforce has placed orders for a total of 12 H225M long-range tactical transport military helicopters as part of the service’s fleet modernisation programme.

The two 11t-category twin-turbine helicopters have been delivered by the company to the Thai Air Force under a contract signed in 2016.



The helicopters will be added to the RTAF’s existing fleet of six H225M aircraft, which are currently deployed to carry out missions such as troop transport as well as combat search and rescue.

“With an all-weather capability and night vision goggle compatibility, the aircraft has a range of 700nm that can be extended with air-to-air or hover in-flight refuelling capabilities.”

Formerly known as EC725, the H225M multi-purpose aircraft features enhanced endurance, fast cruise speed and is equipped with the latest advanced electronic instruments, in addition to the modern four-axis autopilot system.

The tactical military helicopter has the capability to be retrofitted with a wide range of additional equipment to suit any role.

Currently, nearly 90 units of the Airbus H225M helicopters are in service with six countries across the world and have successfully exceeded the 100,000 flight hour milestone.

With an all-weather capability and night vision goggle compatibility, the aircraft has a range of 700nm that can be extended with air-to-air or hover in-flight refuelling capabilities.

The helicopter can be deployed to perform a range of military missions, which include special operations and casualty or medical evacuation.