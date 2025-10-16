Germany’s new 20 Eurofighters will feature the latest sensors. Credit: © Airbus Defence and Space SAU 2025.

The German Air Force will further bolster its air defence capabilities with the purchase of 20 new Eurofighter multi-role combat fighter jets.

A contract has been signed by the leaders of Eurofighter and the Nato Eurofighter and Tornado Management Agency (NETMA).

Airbus, a key industrial partner in the Eurofighter programme, will manufacture these aircraft at its Manching assembly facility near Munich, Germany.

The newly ordered Eurofighters will be equipped with advanced sensors, including the electronic E-Scan radar, enhancing their operational effectiveness.

The German Air Force expects the first delivery in 2031 and the final one by 2034.

Airbus Defence and Space CEO Mike Schoellhorn said: “This new order is further proof of the Eurofighter’s importance to the German Air Force and the strategic role it plays in our country’s air defence and Nato capabilities.”

Additionally, Airbus will improve the electronic warfare capabilities of Germany’s new and Eurofighter aircraft by integrating the Arexis sensor suite from Saab.

The nation currently owns a fleet of 138 Eurofighters, with production underway for 38 jets, according to Airbus.

The aircraft “serves as bridge” to the Future Combat Air System (FCAS) programme, which is slated to be operational by 2040, stated Airbus.

Under this programme, Eurofighter will work with both current and future crewed and uncrewed aircraft to support pilot missions.

Germany plans to keep the Eurofighters active within its air force until the 2060s.

“The continued evolution of the Eurofighter serves as an essential technological and operational bridge to a Future Combat Air System (FCAS), ensuring a seamless transition to the next generation of air power. With these additional Eurofighters, Germany strengthens its ability to conduct surveillance of its airspace and secure Nato’s skies, supporting Germany in its role as a reliable partner for collective security,” Mike Schoellhorn added.

The Eurofighter programme, a collaborative effort among Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK, represents one of the largest defence programmes in Europe.

This initiative supports the European economy, generating more than 100,000 jobs across Europe, with Germany contributing 25,000 roles through collaboration with 120 local suppliers.

With the latest order from Germany, in excess of 740 Eurofighters have now been ordered by nine countries.

The German Eurofighter contract comes after recent agreements by the Spanish Air Force for 25 aircraft and the Italian Air Force for 24 aircraft, both signed at the end of 2024.

In March2025, the German Parliament approved an amendment to defence spending regulations, allowing for increased military expenditure beyond previous budgetary constraints set by the ‘debt brake’.

