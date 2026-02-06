Airbus Flexrotor launching for the rescue mission demonstration. Credit: © Airbus.

Airbus and Singapore’s Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) have completed a demonstration of HTeaming technology at a Singapore airbase.

This flight demonstration marked the first time HTeaming has integrated an Airbus Flexrotor uncrewed aerial system (UAS) with the H225M helicopter of the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF).

It follows an agreement signed between Airbus and DSTA in June last year to explore the impact of crewed-uncrewed teaming on operational effectiveness.

HTeaming, developed by Airbus, is a modular system that allows compatibility across Airbus’s helicopter range and enables crews to control various uncrewed platforms during flight.

For this demonstration, the system was integrated into the H225M, including specialised data-link solutions designed to provide seamless communication between helicopter crew and UAS.

During flight trials held in January, crews tested the integration of crewed and uncrewed aircraft using simulated scenarios.

The H225M helicopter and Flexrotor UAS were paired in a search and rescue mission, where the helicopter crew accessed real-time information from the UAS.

This arrangement extended the helicopter’s visual range, provided live data directly to the flight crew, supported faster decision-making, and reduced crew exposure to high-risk environments.

The Flexrotor is a vertical take-off and landing UAS with a launch weight of 25kg. It is capable of operating for over 12-14 hours on intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance missions.

The H225M belongs to Airbus’s Super Puma family, with more than 360 units in service among military users worldwide, including Singapore.

Airbus led both the design of the HTeaming system and its integration into the aircraft as part of this collaboration with DSTA.

The work aimed to assess how joint operations between manned and unmanned systems could improve situational awareness and mission execution.

DSTA Air Systems director Ang Jer Meng said: “The complexity of modern operations demands solutions that can adapt in real time. The successful flight demonstration underscores DSTA’s commitment to innovation and strong partnerships with industry to deliver cutting-edge solutions.

“It marks a positive step forward in teaming capabilities to enhance the RSAF’s mission effectiveness, while ensuring human decision-making remains at the centre of operations. This achievement gives us confidence to move further to redefine the boundaries of what’s possible for more dynamic operations.”