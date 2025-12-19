One of the four contracts include delivery of 13 NH90 helicopters for all three branches of the Spanish Armed Forces. Credit: Airbus.

Spain, through the Ministry of Defence’s Directorate General for Armament and Material (DGAM), has awarded four contracts to Airbus to procure 100 helicopters.

The orders fall within the National Helicopter Plan that was revealed in May. The capability procurement is intended to update Spain’s defence and security capabilities.

The contracts involve four different helicopter models to be delivered to all three branches of the Spanish Armed Forces.

Under the first contract, 12 H135 helicopters are designated for the Spanish Air and Space Force, and one unit is allocated to the Navy. These helicopters will be used for advanced pilot training, light utility duties, and observation tasks.

The second order will see the purchase of 50 H145M helicopters. All 50 units are allocated to the Army.

The H145Ms will feature HForce systems and serve as support to the Tiger platform. They will fulfil tasks such as military pilot training, light attack, light utility work, and disaster relief.

The Spanish Air and Space Force will receive six H175M aircraft under the third contract. The H175Ms roles will focus on transporting government authorities and replacing ageing aircraft currently operated by Wing 48.

As part of the fourth order, 13 NH90 helicopters are for the Army, 12 for the Air and Space Force, and six for the Navy. They will carry out tactical transport missions, manoeuvre operations, special operations activities, and bolster amphibious warfare capacity in the Navy.

Airbus expects that implementation of this plan will expand industrial activity at its facility in Albacete. This includes setting up a military helicopter customisation centre, as well as an international training centre focused on pilots and technicians for the H145M model.

It is estimated that over three years more than 300 direct jobs could be created at this site.

Airbus said it also seeks to develop Albacete into a Centre of Expertise specialising in digital tools, alongside ongoing projects such as facilities dedicated to upgrading Tiger helicopters at mid-life stage.

A new Digital Campus is also being established in partnership with the University of Albacete and Science and Technology Park of Castilla-La Mancha, said the company. Areas targeted include digital tool development and cybersecurity across all Airbus Helicopters platforms.

According to Airbus, there will also be increased capacity for engineering support, software improvement efforts, connectivity enhancements, and maintenance services related to Spain’s military helicopter fleet.

Airbus Helicopters CEO Bruno Even said: “This award is the tangible realisation of the National Helicopter Plan and the programmes included represent a qualitative shift in the capabilities of the Armed Forces.

“Furthermore, they consolidate and advance Airbus Helicopters’ industrial footprint in Spain, projecting the country as a reference hub in the European aeronautical industry.”

