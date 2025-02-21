Airbus’s net income surged to €2.424bn from €1.457bn in the same period of 2023. Credit: Obatala-photography/Shutterstock.

Airbus has revealed that it met its 2024 guidance, with consolidated revenues rising 6% year-on-year to €69.23bn ($72.37bn), despite a challenging and rapidly evolving operational landscape.

The increase is primarily attributed to a higher number of aircraft deliveries, totalling 766 units, along with strong revenue growth in the Air Power business, solid performance in Airbus Helicopters services, and increased deliveries.

Airbus Helicopters’ revenues rose by 8% to €7.9bn, driven by an increase in deliveries to 361 units, strong programme performance, and growth in services.

Airbus Defence and Space saw a 5% year-on-year revenue increase, reaching €12.1bn, primarily due to the performance of the Air Power division. Seven A400M military airlifters were delivered, including a first one for Kazakhstan.

The consolidated EBIT (reported) totalled €5.304bn and the consolidated EBIT adjusted amounted to €5.354bn.

Airbus Helicopters reported an EBIT increase of €101m, reaching €818m, largely due to higher deliveries, strong programme performance, and growth in services.

In contrast, Airbus Defence & Space saw a decrease in EBIT by €876m, resulting in a loss of €656m.

Consolidated order intake by value declined to €103.5bn, while the consolidated order book stood at €629bn at the end of 2024.

The rise in the consolidated backlog value is mainly due to a company-wide book-to-bill ratio above 1 and the strengthening of the US dollar.

The group reported net income increased by 12% to €4.23bn from €3.78bn in the previous year. Consolidated reported earnings per share reached €5.36.

Airbus chief executive officer Guillaume Faury said: “We achieved strong order intake across all businesses in 2024, with a book-to-bill well above 1, confirming the solid demand for our products and services. We delivered on our 2024 guidance in what was a testing year for Airbus.

“We refocused our efforts on key priorities, notably the production ramp-up and the transformation of Defence and Space. We continue to pursue profitable growth and our decarbonisation ambition. The 2024 financial results and the level of confidence we have in our future performance support our proposal for an increased dividend.”

In 2025, the company aims to achieve approximately 820 commercial aircraft deliveries and EBIT adjusted of around €7bn.

In November 2024, the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) awarded a contract to Airbus to provide next-generation modems for the Skynet satellite communications constellation.