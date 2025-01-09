Air Industries Group has secured a contract valued at $5.9m to supply flight control assemblies for the US Air Force’s (USAF) F-5/T-38 aircraft.
This marks the company’s return to manufacturing components for these aircraft after a hiatus, indicating an expansion of its product line.
Air Industries Group CEO Lou Melluzzo said: “Increasing our actuation business has been a major initiative at Air Industries, and to support this effort, last year we built a new actuation assembly and testing cell in our Bay Shore, NY facility.
“Anything that moves something from point “A” to point “B” on an aircraft requires an actuator, and whether it is pneumatic, hydraulic or electric, we strive to be the supplier of choice for this commodity. The unique skill set that we have developed for landing gear translates well to the manufacture of actuators, as every retractable gear incorporates actuation.
Melluzzo added: “We continue to market these capabilities aggressively with both legacy and new clients, and this award deepens our relationship with a major defence prime contractor. It also checks three strategic boxes: It expands our portfolio of active aircraft platforms, supports our initiative to increase aftermarket business, and substantially increases our actuation backlog.”
On 2 January 2025, the company announced the receipt of a $2.6m contract to provide aftermarket landing gear assemblies for the US Navy’s E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft.
Throughout calendar year 2024, Air Industries said it has experienced strong new business bookings, surpassing its billings. In December 2024, the company secured three new contracts with a total value exceeding $45m.
The T-38 Talon has high-altitude and supersonic capabilities and serves as a versatile jet trainer due to its cost-effectiveness, ease of maintenance, high performance, and safety record.
It is operated by the Air Education and Training Command for joint specialised undergraduate pilot training, with additional usage by Air Combat Command, Air Force Materiel Command, and NASA.