US AFTAC selects Nanometrics to upgrade global seismic monitoring network

AFTAC selected Nanometrics to upgrade its global seismic monitoring network. Credit: Tumisu / Pixabay.

Nanometrics has secured a contract from the US Air Force Technical Applications Center (AFTAC) to upgrade seismometer and data acquisition systems for its international seismic monitoring (IMS) network.

The five-year contract is valued at $10m.

AFTAC’s global seismic monitoring network is used to monitor nuclear treaty compliance. It helps in identifying foreign nuclear explosions and keeps the national decision-makers informed by providing technical data related to the detected activities.

The upgrade will improve its international network with the latest advancements in seismic monitoring technology.

To achieve this, Nanometrics will work with AFTAC to deploy stations that are specially designed for global monitoring applications.



These stations feature data authenticating hardware capable of multi-sensor integration.

According to the company, multi-sensor integration is possible through the usage of long period and short-period seismometers, as well as infrasound and meteorological sensors.

Nanometrics Seismology executive vice-president and general manager Bruce Townsend said: “We are proud to partner with AFTAC to upgrade and enhance their IMS network, which is critical in civil protection and emergency planning.

“Nanometrics’ integrated solutions will be instrumental in delivering near real-time, high-quality seismic data to national security decision-makers.”

The company claims that it has designed and deployed ‘real-time seismological networks’ on every continent.

To date, the company has sold more than 27,000 instruments across 100 countries.