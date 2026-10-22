AFRL cargo pod demonstrator with survival gear for recovery training. Credit: SpaceX.

The US Air Force Research Laboratory has tested cargo-pod designs for its Rocket Cargo programme during a commercial rideshare launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on 20 October.

The test examined point-to-point delivery capabilities using a SpaceX Starfall capsule fitted with instruments to record the temperature, shock and vibration experienced by cargo during launch and re-entry.

AFRL placed its agile cargo pods, containing representative mission equipment, inside the capsule to assess payload integrity.

Rocket Cargo is a research and development effort examining whether large commercial liquid-propellant rockets could transport materiel worldwide on tactical timelines.

AFRL said the programme differs from other initiatives through its intended capacity to move tens of tonnes of cargo in a single launch.

The laboratory assessed the condition of electronics and survival equipment, including a satellite communications-enabled tracker, batteries, a reverse-osmosis desalinator, and emergency medical supplies.

Engineers also carried out a fit check of a UNI-PAC III life raft within the capsule for possible use in future trials.

Department of the Air Force technology executive officer and AFRL commander brigadier general Douglas P. Wickert said: “Any day you launch a rocket is a good day but today was more than just another big rocket launch. Today’s launch was another demonstration of how AFRL is partnering with industry to burn down risk, collect hard data and deliver war-winning technologies for the operational force.”

AFRL said a future capability could be used to move supplies to contested or austere locations without access to runways or roads.

Potential applications identified by the laboratory include expeditionary logistics, rescue missions, disaster relief and responses to chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear hazards.

AFRL technology transition office director Adam Remaly said: “This was a critical achievement to demonstrate the potential of Rocket Cargo delivery for point-to-point rapid global mobility for the Future Force. The cross-discipline collaborations and ability to unleash the speed of our defence industrial base are key to maximizing capability and winning the future.”

The laboratory plans further iterative testing as it assesses commercial launch vehicles and re-entry capsules for rapid cargo transport.

It is working with SpaceX, Blue Origin, Rocket Lab, Sierra Space, Anduril, Inversion Space and Outpost Space, and is also considering commercial capsule technology used for in-space manufacturing.