The US Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) has signed a contract to deploy Enview’s artificial intelligence (AI) analytics capabilities, which will be used by the 60th Air Mobility Wing (60 AMW).

These capabilities will support 60 AMW’s national defence-related mission need in the area of natural disaster relief.

Enview CEO and co-founder San Gunawardana said: “We’re proud to work with the airforce to deliver new capabilities that enhance decision-making for contingency response and air mobility operations missions.

“Air mobility and logistics are highly complex. New AI tools can help inform the selection and opening of airfields to more effectively facilitate the distribution of relief supplies.”

With the latest AI analytics project, the airforce and the US Department of Defense will provide clear, current, and actionable mapping intelligence to increase disaster response effectiveness.



Enview also announced the appointment of John Dombzalski as public sector vice-president to support US National Security strategies.

Over the past ten years, Dombzalski worked with US agencies and allied nations with a focus on the application of geospatial and location-based capabilities to improve mission-critical outcomes and increase efficiencies.

Dombzalski said: “In addition to leading geospatial and AI expertise, Enview’s leadership developed a deep appreciation for national security end-users while embedded with the US Army in Afghanistan.

“That experience gives us an intimate understanding of front line experiences and provides valuable context for how we apply advancements in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and computer vision to solve real problems for the mission.”

The US Air Force technology accelerator programme (AFWERX) has also selected former NGA Director Robert Cardillo to deploy AI analytics capabilities for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HA/DR) and adaptive basing mission planning.

Last October, Enview secured a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase II contract from AFWERX.