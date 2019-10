The US Air Force (USAF) technology accelerator programme (AFWERX) has awarded a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase II contract to Enview.

The USAF will deploy Enview’s artificial intelligence analytics capabilities for humanitarian programmes.

Enview will provide its automated geospatial analytics for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HA/DR) mission planning.

Enview CEO Dr San Gunawardana said: “We are honoured to partner with the US Air Force to help enhance rapid, effective decision making at the point of need for Emergency Operations and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HA/DR) missions.

“We are excited to empower Squadrons and airmen at the tactical level of operations by providing robust and deployable advanced geospatial intelligence (GEOINT) capabilities in support of these high-impact missions.”



Established in 2017, the AFWERX programme seeks to foster a culture of innovation within the USAF to improve effectiveness.

AFWERX is intended to enable greater participation of new entrepreneurs in USAF programmes.

Enview’s platform can automatically identify features, detect potential threats, and generate insights to improve mission effectiveness.

The platform uses deep learning, heuristic algorithms, and classical machine learning.

The company partnered with USAF end-users for a Squadron-level capability.

The capability can deliver geospatial AI and remote sensing in a tactical operations centre or austere locations.

Enview is specialised in geospatial big data, remote sensing, and computer vision to help customers predict future threats.

In November last year, the firm was awarded the second place in the Air Force Research Laboratory Space Vehicles Directorate’s Hyperspace Challenge, a pitch and demo contest.