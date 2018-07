The US Air Force (USAF) Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) and the Air Combat Command Surgeon General Office have carried out tests on new collective protection tent and joint expeditionary medical systems.

During the event, US airmen compared existing chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRNE) defence capabilities equipment to new expeditionary medical systems (EMEDS) equipment. Tests were conducted at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, US.

The exercise has been primarily designed to focus on employing a new EMEDS tent liner that incorporates an airlock system, creating an over-pressurised environment that is protected from CBRNE agents outside of a contained area.



“The toxic-free environment will allow medical personnel to treat patients comfortably and efficiently in a clean environment without the need to wear full mission-oriented protective suits.”

USAF Life Cycle Management Center CBRNE Protective Systems programme manager major Ben Schumacher said: “Anyone who has been out there doing an exercise on a hot day in the summer, or even a cold day in the winter, knows how terrible it can be after wearing chemical protective equipment for even a short period of time.

“There is also an increased risk of exposing or contaminating others, including patients, due to fatigue or stress of trying to operate while wearing chemical protective equipment.”

Tent liners will also allow medical personnel to work for extended periods of time without the need to swap their chemically protective attire.

Schumacher added: “With the training and equipment exhibited during this exercise, we can be ready to protect the medical mission during an attack, and this can directly result in saving lives.”

A group of airmen from the USAF’s 633rd Medical Support Squadron has already undergone training to learn about the new components and understand the parts that can be used interchangeably with the Tent Kit 2 units and the Stand Alone Large units.