AFICC/KU creates iHub website to turn innovations into proven solutions

Called iHub, the website has been developed by the Air Force Installation Contracting Center-Europe (AFICC/KU).

The website promotes teamwork and increases shared knowledge between AFICC/KU, US Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa (USAFE-AFAFRICA) contracting squadrons (CONS) and mission-focused business leaders (MFBL).

AFICC/KU contracting deputy director Erik Symanski said: “KU iHub was developed as an avenue for USAFE-AFAFRICA MFBLs to share their innovations and ideas with higher headquarters, and work with other contracting professions on the staff to see if that idea can be repeated, scaled and, utilised by other change agents at locations across USAFE-AFAFRICA and beyond.

“In short, it helps turn the innovations and ideas into proven solutions and processes that help reduce the acquisition timeline and enhance contract management across the enterprise.”

iHub has already gone live with submission of 15 new initiatives and eight initiatives proven to be implementable throughout USAFE-AFAFRICA since 20 January.



Through the website, users will be able to ‘submit and collaborate their innovation ideas with action officers’.

Users will also be able to view the submitted innovations’ status and access the necessary documentation or process on all innovations.

AFICC/KU strategic sourcing office procurement analyst Danielle Diaz said: “The goal of KU iHub is to provide the USAFE-AFAFRICA CONS proven solutions to award contracts faster and smarter while enhancing contract management.

“KU iHub is a place where the CONS can submit their innovative ideas and is designed to be a one-stop-shop of actual contract approaches that have been proven to be repeatable, scalable, and understandable to all the USAFE-AFAFRICA CONS.”

In February, the AFICC awarded a set of architect and engineering services contracts under the $2bn Architect-Engineer Next (AE Next) programme.