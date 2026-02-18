AFGSC oversees all US intercontinental ballistic missile wings and the Air Force’s bomber fleet. Credit: © BRF.

The US government has allocated $86.1m in new funding for the Air Force Global Strike Command (AFGSC) at Barksdale Air Force Base in North Louisiana.

The federal funding follows efforts by economic development organisation BRF and Louisiana’s congressional delegation.

Barksdale Air Force Base, which houses AFGSC headquarters, will use the funds to address innovation, technology, and modernisation needs linked to its operational mission.

The allocation brings the total federal support facilitated by BRF and Louisiana’s representatives for AFGSC since 2020 to roughly $180m.

AFGSC manages all US intercontinental ballistic missile wings and oversees the entire Air Force bomber fleet, notably including the B-52 and the Long-Range Strike Bomber (B-21) programme.

The command is also responsible for the Air Force Nuclear Command, Control and Communications (NC3) systems alongside providing operational and maintenance support within the nuclear enterprise.

BRF president and CEO John F. George Jr. said: “Global Strike Command and Barksdale Air Force Base are critical to our nation’s security and critical to the economic vitality of North Louisiana. We thank Louisiana’s congressional delegation for their continued support of the AFGSC mission, our base, and the men and women of the US Air Force.

“With this additional $86.1m, AFGSC will be further positioned to modernise capabilities that meet strategic needs and operational requirements worldwide.”

Barksdale Air Force Base remains the largest employer in the Shreveport-Bossier City area, with an economic impact exceeding $1bn for Fiscal Year 2024 according to its latest Economic Impact Statement.

BRF, based in Shreveport, works to strengthen North Louisiana’s economy and national competitiveness through innovation, entrepreneurship, workforce development, and strategic projects.

The organisation’s defence mission is to develop a regional defence industry cluster in North Louisiana by backing initiatives that tackle major technology needs for AFGSC and promote sustained economic strength in the area and the state.

BRF noted that it does not receive this federal funding, which is directed to AFGSC.