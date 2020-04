AeroVironment has secured a $2.4m Raven unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) foreign military sales contract for a US ally.

The contract requires AeroVironment to deliver Raven small UAS to an allied nation by August 2020 and also offer training.

The hand-launched Raven system is designed for rapid deployment, offering real-time tactical situational awareness to troops anytime with an operational range of 6.2 miles. It has a wingspan of 4.5ft and weighing only 4.2lb.

The Raven’s Mantis i23 EO/IR gimbaled payload offers real-time video or infrared imagery to ground control and remote viewing stations.

AeroVironment vice president of sales and business development Rick Pedigo said: “With its rugged design, small footprint and high-resolution sensor capabilities, the combat-proven Raven offers allied forces the actionable intelligence they need at a moment’s notice in the most extreme environments.”



AeroVironment said its family of tactical UAS are deployed by over 45 allied governments. The systems offer increased capability to soldiers, providing ground commanders with the option to select the suitable aircraft depending on the type of mission to be undertaken.

Earlier this year, AeroVironment received a $8.5m Puma 3 All Environment (AE) foreign military sales contract award for US Central Command ally. The Puma 3 AE UAS provides immediate tactical ISR in maritime and land-based operations.

Apart from UAS, AeroVironment also provides tactical missile systems, and serves defence, government and commercial customers.