AeroVironment to deliver Puma 3 AE and Raven systems to USAF

The Puma 3 AE and Raven systems empower operators with on-demand tactical intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. Credit: AeroVironment, Inc.

AeroVironment has secured two firm-fixed-price orders for Puma 3 All Environment (AE) tactical uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS) and Raven UAS spares packages from the US Air Force (USAF).

Valued at more than $15.9m, the contract also includes the provision of spares of Puma 3 AE systems.

The Puma AE UAS can be deployed in land-based and maritime operations to conduct intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and target acquisition (ISRT), battle damage assessment, maritime patrol, search and rescue and drug interdiction missions.

The hand-launched Puma 3 AE has a wingspan of 9.2ft and weighs 15lb. It has an endurance of up to 2.5 hours.

Furthermore, the aircraft features reduced system packaging with a flyable configuration and Ground Control System (GCS) in one case.



AeroVironment vice-president and small UAS product line general manager Trace Stevenson said: “The combat-proven Puma 3 AE and Raven are versatile, rugged and reliable tactical unmanned aircraft systems designed to provide the United States Air Force Security Forces with the enhanced situational awareness and mission effectiveness they require when safeguarding bases.”

AeroVironment’s Raven is a lightweight and low-altitude, remote-controlled, UAS designed for rapid deployment and high mobility for low-altitude ISR operations.

The Raven UAS has a wingspan of 4.5ft and weighs 4.2lb. Its Mantis i23 electro-optical and infrared sensors (EO/IR) gimbaled payload deliver real-time video/IR imagery to ground control and remote viewing stations.

AeroVironment noted that both its Raven and Puma 3 AE UAS can be operated using the company’s next-generation ground control solution for command and control (C2) known as ‘Crysalis’.

Crysalis enhances battlefield communication and cooperation by allowing users to easily share real-time information and coordinate decisions related to critical missions.

So far, AeroVironment has delivered thousands of new and replacement UAS to US customers and more than 50 allied governments.