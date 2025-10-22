Officials at the signing of the MoU. Credit: © AeroVironment, Inc.

AeroVironment has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Korean Air, establishing the airline as its priority partner in the Republic of Korea (RoK).

The focus of this agreement is to adapt AeroVironment’s JUMP 20 Group 3 vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) uncrewed aircraft to meet the specific requirements of the Korean defence sector.

In addition, the MoU lays the groundwork for long-term joint research, development, and local manufacturing efforts. This aligns with the Korean Ministry of National Defense’s efforts to enhance uncrewed system infrastructure and manufacturing in the country.

AV Asia Pacific business development senior director Larry Satterfield said: “This agreement signals our growing international footprint, market presence, and commitment to delivering adaptable solutions in collaboration with trusted, in-country partners around the world.

“With incredible mission flexibility and a rapidly growing global demand for the platform, JUMP 20 will anchor our partnership with Korean Air and meet Korea’s emerging defence needs.”

The partnership will utilise AeroVironment’s operational history and Korean Air’s expertise in defence to offer South Korea’s military a mission-ready uncrewed aircraft system suited for regional and global defence challenges.

The JUMP 20 platform is designed for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) and other evolving missions.

Recently, the platform secured contracts throughout Europe, including in Denmark, Italy, and various other NATO allied countries.

In a separate development, Korean Air showcased three new uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) at the Seoul International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition (ADEX) 2025. These include the Low Observable Wingman UAV System prototype, a medium strike UAV prototype, and a mock-up of KUS-FX, a small unmanned collaborative aircraft.

The event is being held from October 17 to 24 at Seoul Airport and KINTEX in South Korea.

Earlier in 2025, Korean Air was selected as the preferred bidder for the modernisation of the RoK Armed Forces’ UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters.

