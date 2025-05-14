A soldier prepares AV Puma 3 AE launch. Credit: AV/Business Wire.

The Dutch Ministry of Defence (MoD) has awarded a contract to AeroVironment to modernise its Puma 3 All Environment (AE) uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS) fleet for enhanced capabilities.

Under the terms of the contract, the Puma UAS will be equipped with updated features that support autonomous operations in GPS-denied areas and contested environments, improve communication systems, and enable vertical take-off and landing (VTOL).

These enhancements aim to improve both survivability and operational flexibility.

These upgrades form part of a larger Dutch effort to modernise and enhance uncrewed capabilities across their military operations.

The company notes that the delivery of the upgraded systems has commenced, with plans for rapid deployment at both squad and platoon levels.

In addition to the fleet modernisation, the Dutch MoD is expanding its uncrewed systems portfolio through the acquisition of the Puma LE platform.

This long-endurance version extends operational range and endurance, supporting a broader spectrum of missions.

Both the Puma 3 AE and Puma LE provide scalable intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities for tactical military units as well as for civil operations.

The Puma systems have been deployed in high-threat zones, including in Ukraine, where they have demonstrated performance in active combat conditions.

AeroVironment (AV) Autonomous Systems president Trace Stevenson said: “Our expanded partnership with the Dutch MoD underscores the rising demand for adaptable, mission-ready uncrewed systems across Nato.

“AV’s battle-proven Puma platforms are built to deliver real-time intelligence and unmatched battlefield agility—so our partners can make faster, smarter decisions in the world’s most contested environments.”

Optimised for rapid deployment and expeditionary missions, the Puma UAS can be launched by a single operator or from Fennek reconnaissance vehicles.

The third-generation Puma 3 AE UAS features a reinforced airframe, optional underwing payload bays, and compatibility with different sensor configurations, including the Mantis i45 and i45 N for day and night operations.

in 2024, the company was selected for the DARPA’s X-Plane design programme as part of the Advanced Aircraft Infrastructure-Less Launch and Recovery (ANCILLARY) programme.