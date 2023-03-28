Two THAAD interceptors are launched during a successful intercept test conducted by MDA. Credit: U.S. Missile Defense Agency/Flickr(Creative Commons).

Lockheed Martin has awarded a contract to Aerojet Rocketdyne for the production and delivery of solid rocket motors (SRMs) and divert and attitude control system (DACS).

The additional SRMs and DACS are being manufactured to power the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) weapon system for the Missile Defense Agency (MDA).

Aerojet Rocketdyne carried out the production of solid rocket boost motor for THAAD at its advanced manufacturing facility in Huntsville, Alabama, as well as at its Solid Rocket Motor Center of Excellence in Camden, Arkansas, US.

Meanwhile, the DACS is manufactured at Aerojet’s facility in Los Angeles, California.

DACS is a highly-responsive thruster system, which helps ensure THAAD’s kinetic kill vehicle is on target towards the final stages of an intercept.

Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO and president Eileen Drake said: “For more than two decades, Aerojet Rocketdyne has powered THAAD, a missile defence system that protects our nation, our military service members and our allies.

“Precision in everything we do is paramount, and we continue our longstanding focus on producing the highest quality products for our customers in support of our nation’s critical defence needs.”

The wider THAAD production contract involves interceptor propulsion for the US government’s Lots 13/14 as well as foreign military sale orders.

Built by Lockheed Martin, THAAD is used as one of the primary defence systems to counter a wide range of short, medium and intermediate-range missiles.

It is a land-based element of the US MDA’s missile defence system.

The weapon system is deployed by the US and several other allied and [partner nations’ military forces as a critical infrastructure to protect against missile attacks.

According to Aerojet Rocketdyne, THAAD is claimed to be a combat-proven system, which has ‘100% success rate’ since the beginning of its production. The company said the system has performed 16 intercepts in 16 tests.