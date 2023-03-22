Caption: 3D illustrations of what the Aeralis light-fast jet trainer could look like. Credit: CMS Strategic

Aeralis, the British jet developer, has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Aerogility, a provider of AI-based enterprise digital decision support solutions.

The MoU aims to evaluate opportunities for an aircraft service offering in the light, fast jet defence market, focusing on supporting training and operational air support roles.

Aerogility’s CEO, Gary Vickers, said: “Aerogility will utilise its innovative and proven model-based AI capabilities to simulate the dynamics of the AERALIS entry into the market and disruption of legacy service offerings with this transformational aircraft.”

The partnership with Aerogility is a significant step forward for Aeralis, as it allows the company to leverage Aerogility’s proven capabilities to optimise aircraft service whole-life costs and aircraft availability.

This latest partnership is part of a long sequence of collaborations for Aeralis, including Thales UK, Atkins, Siemens, Martin-Baker, and Hamble Aerostructures, all working towards the ultimate delivery of the Aeralis jet.

Additionally, Aeralis has signed collaborative MoUs with Ascent Flight Training and AirTanker, marking a decisive step in the development of the Aeralis jet.

The company is currently in Phase Two of a three-year contract with the Royal Air Force’s Rapid Capabilities Office, and most recently, it was awarded a £9m digital engineering contract from the UK Ministry of Defence to access Aeralis’ digital engineering approach.

These partnerships and contracts demonstrate the high level of interest and support that Aeralis has received from the government and industry.

Aerogility, on the other hand, has a track record of helping companies make more informed business-critical decisions, lower costs, and achieve safer operations. Its AI-based enterprise digital decision support solutions have been used in various industries, including aviation, defence, and aerospace.

This month, Aeralis also announced a partnership with the Japanese aircraft manufacturer, ShinMaywa, to collaborate for the sixth-generation aircraft.