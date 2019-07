Aeralis has entered a memorandum of understanding with Thales to cooperate on a fighter pilot training system.

Under the memorandum, Aeralis and Thales will develop concepts for a ground-based training and simulation system to complement the UK’s Tempest future fighter programme.

Other focus areas of the collaboration will include strengthening the UK aerospace and defence sector, as well as improving prospects for UK defence exports.

The companies will evaluate concepts for a common simulator system capable of supporting all phases in a future flying training system.



The agreement envisions the demonstration of this system during Farnborough 2022.



Furthermore, the partners will jointly develop the architecture for a future common information system to assist training.

The information system will provide data on student performance, aircraft utilisation and use of courseware. This will enable operators to identify individual training needs.

Aeralis strategy director Tim Davies said: “Partnering with a global leader such as Thales brings us a huge advantage in developing the ultimate fighter pilot training system.

“Thales’s ability to bring a next-generation simulator to complement Aeralis’s world-beating modular aircraft design will mean the UK will take the lead both capability and affordability of future military flying training.”

The partnership will leverage Thales’ expertise in training system design, simulator development and delivery of ground-based training services.

Thales UK training and simulation managing director Daz Rawlins said: “Aeralis brings a unique approach to developing an adaptable, connected and affordable aircraft system for which Thales has the ability to develop a full suite of ground-based training systems and associated embedded training.

“We’re very excited to be working together with Aeralis on this and in particular what this means for developing the UK aerospace and defence sector and for supporting the future combat aircraft training needs of our customers around the world.”

The collaboration will allow Aeralis to advance the production of its suite of jet trainers.

The company’s aircraft is the UK’s first home-grown fast jet trainer since the BAE Systems Hawk.

Aeralis’s military trainer jet will be compatible with advanced systems available in sixth-generation combat aircraft.