AEL Sistemas tests E-LynXTM Airborne SDR onboard FAB jets

Elbit Systems E-LynX Airborne Software Defined Radio completes connectivity flight tests onboard the Brazilian Air Force's F-5M aircraft. Credit: Bianca Viol / Elbit Systems.

AEL Sistemas, the Brazilian subsidiary of Israeli defence electronics company Elbit Systems, and the Brazilian Air Force (FAB) have flight-tested the E-LynXTM Airborne Software Defined Radio (SDR) onboard two F-5M aircraft.

The tests were part of the Brazilian Link-BR2 strategic programme, which seeks to offer nationally secured datalink capabilities to allow digital connectivity among all aerial platforms and establish multi-domain interoperability.

AEL Sistemas is the prime contractor of the Link-BR2 programme, which covers the integration of the system’s capabilities onboard all FAB aircraft.

In the programme’s next phase, the technology will be integrated onboard SAAB’s Gripen NG aircraft.

During recent flight trials, numerous functionalities were demonstrated such as facilitating transmission of airborne applications over long ranges, providing multi-domain situational awareness and allowing Mobile Ad Hoc Network (MANET) based datalinks.

A common operational picture was also shared among all members of the network, including both airborne and ground segments.

In a statement, Elbit Systems said: “Demonstrating the capability of simultaneous multi-channel transmission, the Link-BR2 enabled aerial and ground forces to perform target interception, receipt of information from ground radars and rapid closing of sensor-to-shooter loops as part of the multi-dimensional arena.

“The Link BR2 strategic programme will lead the Brazilian Armed Forces to operate on the NCW concept, a disruptive technology that brings a huge advantage to the local operational scenario.”

Elbit’s E-LynX SDR solution is engineered in an open architecture approach. The solution has been selected by several armed forces, including Israel, Sweden, Switzerland and Spain.

Elbit Systems recently secured a follow-on contract to provide additional Hermes 900 uncrewed aircraft systems (UASs) to the FAB, as well as supplying spare parts to the FAB.

The 16-month contract was awarded to AEL Sistemas for an undisclosed sum.