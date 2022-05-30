a.i. solutions wins $217m POPS-I contract to support USSF

a i solutions will perform the contract related work at Kirtland AFB in New Mexico and Schriever Space Force Base in Colorado, US. Credit: SSgt Don Branum/US Air Force/commons.wikimedia.org.

US-based engineering services supplier a.i. solutions has secured a Prototype Operations I (POPS-I) contract to support the US Space Force (USSF).

The firm-fixed-price (FFP), small business set-aside prime indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract has an estimated cost-plus-award-fee (CPAF) value of $217m.

The performance period of the contract is five years, along with two additional one-year options.

Under the contract, the company will offer on-console satellite operations support to the USSF’s Space Systems Command Innovation and Prototyping Delta (SSC/SZI).

The on-console and technical support to be supplied will include concept development, launch, readiness, on-orbit evaluations and tests and other analysis activities for the research and experimental satellites.

The SSC/SZI aims to provide low-cost and reliable access to the space by accelerating the mission design, integration, ground system test support and launch operations.

This POPS-I contract is aimed at providing support services for SSC/SZI and for conducting research and development of satellite operations.

a.i. solutions will perform the work in collaboration with a team of industry partners, including Parsons, KBR, LinQuest, Actalent and Boecore.

All the work related to the POPS-I contract will be carried out at the Kirtland Air Force Base (AFB) in New Mexico and Schriever Space Force Base in Colorado.

a.i. solutions CEO and president Robert Sperling said: “Winning this prime contract, our first with the Space Force, is a testament to the dedication and commitment of our team.

“We are excited to bring our 25 years’ experience of successfully supporting space missions to deliver satellite operations expertise and proven innovation technologies while ensuring uninterrupted, ongoing mission support.”