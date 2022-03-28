US aerospace, defence & security industry IT recruitment activity rises 2.0% in February 2022

The US’s aerospace, defence & security industry registered a 2.0% rise in IT hiring activity in February 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 3.61% in February 2022 when compared with January 2022.

Out of the aerospace, defence & security industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 25.85% share in February 2022, recording a decrease of 0.77% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in the US’s aerospace, defence & security industry’s IT recruitment activity in February 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 97.42% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the US’s aerospace, defence & security industry in February 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 52.43% in February 2022, registering a 19.4% growth over the previous month.

2) Computer and Information Research Scientists claimed an 18.27% share, an increase of 12.12% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 15.65%, registering a 16.63% rise from January 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 6.82%, up 36.47% over the previous month.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in the US’s IT recruitment activity in February 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 33.77% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the US’s aerospace, defence & security industry during February 2022 over January 2022.

The Boeing posted 1,605 IT jobs in February 2022 and registered a drop of 14.13% over the previous month, followed by Leidos Holdings with 1,018 jobs and an 80.18% growth. Raytheon Technologies with 929 IT jobs and Lockheed Martin with 751 jobs, recorded a 5364.71% growth and a 12.93% growth, respectively, while L3Harris Technologies recorded an increase of 13.15% with 740 job postings during February 2022.

Mid Level job postings dominate in February 2022

Mid Level jobs held a share of 46.57%, up by 27.05% from January 2022. Junior Level positions with a 38.61% share, registered an increase of 11.49% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 14.38% share, up 0.74% over January 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.44%, recording a month-on-month increase of 52.63%.