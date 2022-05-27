US aerospace, defence & security industry IT recruitment activity drops 8.5% in April 2022

The US’s aerospace, defence & security industry registered an 8.5% drop in IT hiring activity in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 6.46% in April 2022 when compared with March 2022.

Out of the aerospace, defence & security industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 27.5% share in April 2022, recording a decrease of 0.92% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in the US’s aerospace, defence & security industry’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 97.71% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the US’s aerospace, defence & security industry in April 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 51.46% in April 2022, registering a 34.28% decline over the previous month.

2) Computer and Information Research Scientists claimed a 21.41% share, a decrease of 24.09% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 14.22%, registering a 34.1% decline from March 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 6.39%, down 27.1% over the previous month.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in the US’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 36.1% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the US’s aerospace, defence & security industry during April 2022 over March 2022.

The Boeing posted 1,497 IT jobs in April 2022 and registered a drop of 40.19% over the previous month, followed by Lockheed Martin with 833 jobs and a 23.51% drop. Leidos Holdings with 765 IT jobs and Northrop Grumman with 741 jobs, recorded a 31.14% decline and a 7.72% decrease, respectively, while Raytheon Technologies recorded a decline of 66.93% with 341 job postings during April 2022.

Mid Level job postings dominate in April 2022

Mid Level jobs held a share of 47.48%, down by 34.41% from March 2022. Junior Level positions with a 38.54% share, registered a decline of 28.94% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 13.61% share, down 28.33% over March 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.38%, recording a month-on-month decline of 61.4%.