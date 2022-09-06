The Boeing’s IT hiring activity rises 3.7% in August 2022

US-based company The Boeing’s IT hiring rose 3.7% in August 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 8.23% in August 2022 when compared with July 2022.

IT jobs claimed an 18.36% share in the company’s total hiring activity in August 2022, and recorded a 2.08% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops The Boeing IT hiring in August 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by The Boeing, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 49.62% in August 2022, and a 4.53% rise over July 2022, while Computer and Information Research Scientists claimed a share of 27.65% in August 2022, and registered a decline of 4.26%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 7.99% in August 2022, a 13.04% rise from July 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at The Boeing

North America emerged as the leading region in the global aerospace, defence & security IT hiring activity in August 2022 with a 65.59% share, which marked a 10.29% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 27.65%, registering a 36.36% month-on-month growth. Europe was the third leading region with a 5.07% share and a flat growth over July 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 1.69% and a month-on-month flat growth.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity with a 64.52% share in August 2022, an 11.39% decline over July 2022. India featured next with a 21.35% share, up 52.75% over the previous month. Australia recorded a 6.14% share, an increase of 2.56% compared with July 2022.

Mid Level jobs lead The Boeing IT hiring activity in August 2022

Mid Level jobs held a share of 53.15%, down by 3.08% from July 2022. Junior Level positions with a 38.25% share, a growth of 14.22% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 7.99% share, down 21.21% over July 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.61%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.