Thales’s IT hiring activity rises 6.1% in October 2022

France-based company Thales IT hiring rose 6.1% in October 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 5.86% in October 2022 when compared with September 2022.

IT jobs claimed an 11.8% share in the company’s total hiring activity in October 2022, and recorded a 0.06% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Thales IT hiring in October 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Thales, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 64.42% in October 2022, and a 45.65% rise over September 2022, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 16.35% in October 2022, and registered a decline of 10.53%. Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 8.65% in October 2022, a 21.74% drop from September 2022.

Europe drives IT hiring at Thales

Europe emerged as the leading region in the global aerospace, defence & security IT hiring activity in October 2022 with a 74.52% share, which marked a 91.36% rise over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 13.46%, registering a 44% month-on-month decline. North America was the third leading region with a 9.62% share and a 31.03% drop over September 2022.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 1.92% and a month-on-month increase of 100%. South & Central America stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.48%, registering a flat growth over the previous month.

France commanded a leading presence in the region’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity with a 55.77% share in October 2022, a 222.22% growth over September 2022. US featured next with an 8.17% share, flat growth over the previous month. The UK recorded a 6.73% share, a decline of 6.67% compared with September 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Thales IT hiring activity in October 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 80.29%, up by 50.45% from September 2022. Entry Level positions with an 11.06% share, a growth of 64.29% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with an 8.65% share, down 50% over September 2022.