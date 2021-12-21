Middle East & Africa’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity drops 0.8% in November 2021

Middle East & Africa witnessed a 0.8% drop in IT hiring activity in the aerospace, defence & security industry in November 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

November 2021 has seen a decrease of 5.66% in the overall hiring activity when compared with October 2021.

IT jobs accounted for a 7.29% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in November 2021, registering a decrease of 0.46% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in November 2021



Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Middle East & Africa with a share of 33.33% in November 2021, a 9.09% rise over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 30.56% in November 2021, marking a 10% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Computer and Information Research Scientists with a share of 13.89% in November 2021, a 16.67% drop from October 2021.

Computer Support Specialists registered a share of 11.11% in November 2021, a 60% decline over the previous month.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in Middle East & Africa’s IT recruitment activity in November 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 9.38% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Middle East & Africa’s aerospace, defence & security industry during November 2021 over previous month.

Elbit Systems posted 14 IT jobs in November 2021 and registered a flat growth over the previous month, followed by Vectrus with 13 jobs and an 8.33% growth. Thales with 5 IT jobs and Pacific Architects and Engineers with 2 jobs, recorded a 25% rise and a flat growth, respectively, while ICTS International recorded a flat growth with 1 job postings during November 2021.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Middle East & Africa’s aerospace, defence & security industry

Israel commanded a leading presence in the region’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity with a 41.67% share in November 2021, a flat growth over October 2021. Kuwait featured next with a 19.44% share, down 12.5% over the previous month. Qatar recorded an 11.11% share, a drop of 42.86% compared with October 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in November 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 55.56%, down by 16.67% from October 2021. Entry Level positions with a 27.78% share, registered a growth of 66.67% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with a 16.67% share, down 33.33% over October 2021.