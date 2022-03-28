Leidos Holdings’s IT hiring activity rises 20.6% in February 2022

US-based company Leidos Holdings IT hiring rose 20.6% in February 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 14.98% in February 2022 when compared with January 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 34.96% share in the company’s total hiring activity in February 2022, and recorded a 0.96% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Leidos Holdings IT hiring in February 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Leidos Holdings, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 46.92% in February 2022, and a 74.41% rise over January 2022, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 24.18% in February 2022, and registered growth of 115.32%. Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 9.96% in February 2022, a 92.98% rise from January 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at Leidos Holdings

North America emerged as the leading region in the global aerospace, defence & security IT hiring activity in February 2022 with a 92.48% share, which marked an 80.71% rise over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 6.07%, registering a 97.06% month-on-month growth. Asia-Pacific was the third leading region with a 0.91% share and a 400% rise over January 2022.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 0.54% and a month-on-month increase of 500%.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity with a 92.21% share in February 2022, an 80.18% growth over January 2022. The UK featured next with a 3.53% share, up 105.26% over the previous month. France recorded a 1.72% share, an increase of 46.15% compared with January 2022.

Mid Level jobs lead Leidos Holdings IT hiring activity in February 2022

Mid Level jobs held a share of 53.62%, up by 117.65% from January 2022. Junior Level positions with a 36.96% share, a growth of 67.21% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 9.15% share, up 18.82% over January 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.27%, recording a month-on-month increase of 200%.