IT hiring in global auto industry rises 4.9% in November 2021

The global auto industry noticed a 4.9% rise in IT hiring activity in November 2021 over the previous month, led by Robert Bosch’s 21.03% share, according to GlobalData’s Jobs Analytics database.

The auto industry’s overall hiring activity increased 2.18% when compared with October 2021.

Noticeably, IT jobs accounted for an 8.12% share of the global auto industry’s hiring activity in November 2021, up 0.37% over the last three-month average share.

According to GlobalData, IT job opportunities available at the end of November 2021 were 2.42% higher when compared with the previous month.

The increase was a result of 6.05% lower job postings as compared to job closures during the month.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers drive auto IT hiring activity

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers with a share of 66.28% emerged as the top IT occupation in the auto hiring activity in November 2021, a 2.62% growth over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in second with a share of 14.32% in November 2021, up 10.31% over the previous month.

The other prominent IT roles include Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a 7.51% share in November 2021, a decline of 4.52% over the previous month, and Computer and Information Research Scientists with a 5.64% share in November 2021 and a rise of 21.08% over October 2021.

Top five auto companies by recruitment activity in November 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 10.43% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of global auto industry during November 2021 over October 2021.

Robert Bosch posted 1,006 IT jobs in November 2021 and registered a drop of 4.19% over the previous month, followed by Dana with 534 jobs and an 88.69% growth. General Motors with 437 IT jobs and Tesla with 196 jobs, recorded a 20.11% decline and a 10.11% rise, respectively, while Visteon recorded a 150.7% rise with 178 job postings during November 2021.

Regional composition of IT hiring in auto industry

North America emerged as the leading region in the global auto IT hiring activity in November 2021 with a 48.69% share, which marked a 5.34% rise over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 29.67%, registering a 4.32% month-on-month decline. Asia-Pacific was the third leading region with a 20.13% share and a 14.37% rise over October 2021.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 0.82% and a month-on-month drop of 2.5%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.69%, registering a 10% increase over the previous month.