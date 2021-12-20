Germany’s apparel industry IT recruitment activity drops 1.5% in November 2021

Germany’s apparel industry registered a 1.5% drop in IT hiring activity in November 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 3.75% in November 2021 when compared with October 2021.

Out of the apparel industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 13.52% share in November 2021, recording an increase of 0.46% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Germany’s apparel industry’s IT recruitment activity in November 2021



Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Germany’s apparel industry in November 2021.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 76.15% in November 2021, registering a 5.73% growth over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed an 11.93% share, an increase of 160% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 8.26%, registering a 12.5% rise from October 2021.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 2.29%, down 16.67% over the previous month.

Top five apparel companies in Germany’s IT recruitment activity in November 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 13.37% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Germany’s apparel industry during November 2021 over October 2021.

Zalando posted 103 IT jobs in November 2021 and registered a rise of 71.67% over the previous month, followed by Schwarz Gruppe with 60 jobs and a 172.73% growth. Amazon with 36 IT jobs and adidas with 7 jobs, recorded a 43.75% decline and an 80% decrease, respectively, while Spreadshirt recorded a flat growth with 6 job postings during November 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in November 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 70.18%, up by 22.4% from October 2021. Mid Level positions with a 16.97% share, registered a decline of 19.57% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 12.84% share, up 21.74% over October 2021.