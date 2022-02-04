Europe’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity drops 1.8% in December 2021

Europe witnessed a 1.8% drop in IT hiring activity in the aerospace, defence & security industry in December 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

December 2021 has seen a decrease of 1.04% in the overall hiring activity when compared with November 2021.

IT jobs accounted for a 17.87% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in December 2021, registering a decrease of 1.04% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in December 2021

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Europe with a share of 71.65% in December 2021, a 15.05% drop over the previous month. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations came in next, claiming a share of 9.39% in December 2021, marking a 3.57% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Database and Network Administrators and Architects with a share of 9.04% in December 2021, a 52.29% drop from November 2021.

Computer and Information Research Scientists registered a share of 6.61% in December 2021, an 18.75% rise over the previous month.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in Europe’s IT recruitment activity in December 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 17.46% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Europe’s aerospace, defence & security industry during December 2021 over previous month.

Thales posted 157 IT jobs in December 2021 and registered a decline of 27.98% over the previous month, followed by Raytheon Technologies with 123 jobs and a 136.54% growth. The Boeing with 62 IT jobs and Rohde & Schwarz GmbHKG with 45 jobs, recorded a 69.31% drop and a 40.63% rise, respectively, while L3Harris Technologies recorded a flat growth with 29 job postings during December 2021.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Europe’s aerospace, defence & security industry

The UK commanded a leading presence in the region’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity with a 45.91% share in December 2021, a 12.82% increase over November 2021. France featured next with a 15.83% share, down 44.51% over the previous month. Germany recorded a 14.43% share, a drop of 9.78% compared with November 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 70.43%, down by 15.09% from November 2021. Mid Level positions with a 17.04% share, registered a decline of 30.99% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 12.52% share, down 31.43% over November 2021.