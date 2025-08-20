This latest issue of Global Defence Technology once more brings you all the insight and analysis into the technologies, policies, and influencing factors in the defence space.

The British Army’s Challenger 3 main battle tank programme will deliver a relatively small number of upgraded Challenger 2 platforms into service by the end of the decade, drawing in a range of UK and overseas contributors. However, does MoD’s claimed 60% UK quota match reality?

Discover B2B Marketing That Performs Combine business intelligence and editorial excellence to reach engaged professionals across 36 leading media platforms. Find out more

On the other side of the pond, the US Pentagon is continuing its efficiency drive, this time finding purchase in the testing and evaluation structures intended to mature capabilities before entering US military service. Experts say the impact could be significant, and not favourable.

Whether you are desktop, tablet, or smartphone, you can read the magazine for free online.

Also, don’t miss out on the latest insight from our team on the revitalisation of the global naval secondary gun market, as new threats, namely drones, upend the bang to buck paradigm.

Meanwhile, rotary-wing platforms are continuing a technological shift in further digitisation of key systems as tilt-rotor developments could change how militaries perceive such capabilities and the roles they could fulfill.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

For all this and more across the warfighting domains read on and follow the latest developments @DefenceTech_Mag.