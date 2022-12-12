This latest issue of Global Defence Technology once more brings you all the latest insight and analysis into the technologies, policies, and influencing factors in the defence space.

Inflation might be running at levels not seen for a generation, but Western militaries are seemingly keen to spend or ignore their way through these difficulties, with the past month seeing multiple multi-billion-dollar deal across the land, sea, and air domains.

The US unveiled its first B-21 Raider amid an enormous ongoing effort to recapitalise elements of its nuclear triad, while also signing on the dotted line in the FLRAA programme to deliver a new long-range assault aircraft to the US Army, providing the service with a tactical independence not seen since the inception of the US Air Force.

Whether you are on a desktop, tablet or smartphone, you can read the magazine for free online.

The UK has been keen to spend too, focusing on the naval sector with billions spent in the run up to an Autumn Statement that outlined just how perilous the country’s finances look set to be over the coming 12-18 months. Deals for surface warships, support vessels, personnel training, and uncrewed submersibles scattered the Q4 seascape, while on land it looked to replenish stocks of anti-tank missiles with an order for thousands of munitions in replacement of equipment provided to Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

Not that the support is limited to equipment and finances, with the UK taking a global lead with its training mission for Ukrainian recruits, dubbed Operation Interflex, that has provided tens of thousands of new soldiers with a stripped-back five-week crash course in infantry skills, complete with the cold weather equipment needed to sustain themselves on the eastern front during the Ukrainian winter. The US, naturally has provided the most in terms of resources, appears to be embarking on its own replenishment campaign to build up munitions and reserve stocks once again.

However, officials at the Department of Defense have been reticent to provide insight into a new proposed military assistance package for Ukraine that also included US-specific replenishment efforts, denying repeated efforts by media for any budget breakdown.

For all this and more, on sea and in the air, read on and follow the latest developments @DefenceTech_Mag .