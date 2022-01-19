Internet of things innovation among airforce industry companies has dropped in the last year

Credit: GlobalData

Research and innovation in internet of things in the airforce equipment and technologies sector has declined in the last year.

The most recent figures show that the number of IoT patent applications in the industry stood at 62 in the three months ending November – down from 96 over the same period last year.

Figures for patent grants related to IoT followed a similar pattern to filings – shrinking from 58 in the three months ending November last year to 56 this year.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track patent filings and grants from official offices around the world. Using textual analysis, as well as official patent classifications, these patents are grouped into key thematic areas, and linked to key companies across various industries.

IoT is one of the key areas tracked by GlobalData. It has been identified as being a key disruptive force facing companies in the coming years, and is one of the areas that companies investing resources in now are expected to reap rewards from.

The figures also provide an insight into the largest innovators in the sector.

Thales SA was the top internet of things innovator in the airforce equipment and technologies sector in the last quarter. The company, which has its headquarters in France, filed 54 IoT related patents in the three months ending November. That was up from 48 over the same period last year.

It was followed by the United States based AeroVironment Inc with 39 IoT patent applications, the United States based Raytheon Technologies Corp (30 applications), and the United Kingdom based BAE Systems Plc (21 applications).

Thales SA has recently ramped up R&D in internet of things. It saw growth of 11.1% in related patent applications in the three months ending November compared to the same period last year - the highest percentage growth out of all companies tracked with more than 10 quarterly patents in the airforce equipment and technologies sector.