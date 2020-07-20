FIA Connect: Seven companies join Team Tempest

Airforce Technology is using cookies

Speaking at the opening of Farnborough International Airshow (FIA) Connect, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace announced that General Electric UK, QinetiQ, Collins Aerospace, Thales, Martin-Baker, GKN and Bombardier had joined Team Tempest, the UK’s push to develop a next-generation combat air system.

