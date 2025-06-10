This latest issue of Global Defence Technology once more brings you all the insight and analysis into the technologies, policies, and influencing factors in the defence space.

The role of airborne early warning (AEW) platforms in the modern battlespace is gaining currency amid a return to state-on-state tensions and Great Power competition. Europe, and Nato, must ensure it is not left behind.

With commonality perhaps favoured over unique capability, aircraft such as Boeing’s E-7 Wedgetail look set for a bumper decade as countries across Nato look to follow Australia’s lead. However, business jet solutions are also popular, particularly among middle tier defence spenders.

Also, don’t miss out of the latest insight from our team on the cancellation of the US Army’s M10 Booker light tank programme, a decision decried as a hit to kinetic effect or lauded as a steely-eyed fiscal decision in equal measure.

Meanwhile, Latin America has shown itself a popular market opportunity for European and Asia shipbuilders supplying smaller OPVs and corvettes, although change is on the horizon.

For all this and more across the warfighting domains read on and follow the latest developments @DefenceTech_Mag.