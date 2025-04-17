The latest issue of Global Defence Technology covers European submarine procurement, US supply chain issues, and more. Credit: GlobalData

This latest issue of Global Defence Technology once more brings you all the insight and analysis into the technologies, policies, and influencing factors in the defence space.

Europe’s procurement of conventionally powered submarines centre around a small handful of key programmes, delivering what is hoped will be strategic effectors to the subsurface domain.

However, with deliveries of the first new boats still years away, Russia’s grey-zone tactics will be of concern amongst the continent’s capitals. With an ageing submarine inventory, European navies are keenly aware of the need to stick to timetables.

Whether you are desktop, tablet, or smartphone, you can read the magazine for free online.

Also, don’t miss out of the latest insight from our team on US defence supply chain difficulties, with anti-Europe messaging emerging from the White House poorly timed as Europe seeks to re-arm.

Meanwhile, the self-propelled artillery market shows steady growth in the years ahead as indirect fires capability has proved its value in the Ukraine-Russia war.

For all this and more across the warfighting domains read on and follow the latest developments