Asia-Pacific is seeing a hiring boom in airforce industry ESG roles

The number of roles in Asia-Pacific made up 8.5 per cent of total ESG jobs – up from 4.2 per cent in the previous three months.

That was followed by Europe, which saw a 1.5 percentage point change in ESG roles.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who tracks the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.



These key themes, which include environmental, social, and governance, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".

Tracking them across job advertisements allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels - and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for ESG roles in aerospace and defence?

The fastest growing country was the United Kingdom, which saw 3.4 per cent of all ESG job adverts in the three months ending May, increasing to 5.8 per cent in the three months ending August.

That was followed by India (up 2.3 percentage points), Australia (up 1.2), and Canada (up 0.9).

The top country for ESG roles in the airforce industry is the United States which saw 75.3 per cent of all roles in the three months ending August.

Which cities are the biggest hubs for ESG workers in aerospace and defence?

Some 3.6 per cent of all airforce industry ESG roles were advertised in El Segundo (United States) in the three months ending August - more than any other city.

That was followed by Tucson (United States) with 3.6 per cent, Bengaluru (India) with 2.9 per cent, and Singapore (Singapore) with 2.3 per cent.

Methodology:

GlobalData’s unique Job analytics enables understanding of hiring trends, strategies, and predictive signals across sectors, themes, companies, and geographies. Intelligent web crawlers capture data from publicly available sources. Key parameters include active, posted and closed jobs, posting duration, experience, seniority level, educational qualifications and skills.