Asia-Pacific is seeing a hiring boom in air force industry robotics roles

Asia-Pacific was the fastest growing region for robotics hiring among airforce industry companies in the three months ending December.

The number of roles in Asia-Pacific made up 5.7 per cent of total robotics jobs – up from 1.1 per cent in the same quarter in 2020.

That was followed by North America, which saw a -0.9 year-on-year percentage point change in robotics roles.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.

These key themes, which include robotics, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".

By tracking them across job advertisements it allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels - and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for robotics job ads in the airforce industry?

The fastest growing country was Germany, which saw zero per cent of all robotics job adverts in the three months ending December 2020, increasing to 3.9 per cent in the three months ending December.

That was followed by Singapore (up 2.5 percentage points), India (up 1.6), and Canada (up 1.2).

The top country for robotics roles in the airforce industry is the United States which saw 82.8 per cent of all roles advertised in the three months ending December.

Which cities are the biggest hubs for robotics workers in the airforce industry?

Some 5.1 per cent of all airforce industry robotics roles were advertised in Salt Lake City (United States) in the three months ending December - more than any other city.

That was followed by Tucson (United States) with 5.1 per cent, Newport News (United States) with 4.7 per cent, and Rochester (United States) with 3.6 per cent.