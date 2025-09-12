In this exclusive interview, William Laughton, Business Development Director at Perfect Bore Manufacturing and recipient of the Diversity Award in Manufacturing Leadership in the 2025 Excellence Awards, reveals how inclusive leadership, a commitment to ethical responsibility, and a focus on empowering teams have driven innovation, resilience, and trust within the defense manufacturing sector. Laughton’s approach offers a blueprint for cultivating empowered teams and sustainable growth in an industry where precision and integrity are paramount.

William Laughton, Business Development Director at Perfect Bore Manufacturing

Congratulations on winning the Diversity award in Manufacturing Leadership. What does the award mean to you?

Receiving the Diversity award is a deeply humbling experience. It’s not just a personal honour; it’s a reflection of the incredible people I’ve had the privilege to work alongside. In manufacturing, especially within the defence sector, diversity isn’t just a value, it’s a strategic advantage. This award reinforces our belief that when we bring together different perspectives, backgrounds, and experiences, we unlock innovation and resilience. I see this recognition as a call to continue championing inclusion, not just as a policy, but as a culture embedded in everything we do.

How would you describe your core leadership philosophy, and how has it evolved throughout your career?

My leadership philosophy is rooted in strength, honour, and service. I believe in leading by example, with integrity and clarity of purpose. Over the years, I’ve learned that true leadership isn’t about control, it’s about empowerment. It’s evolved from being task-focused to being people-focused, recognising that the greatest outcomes come from teams who feel valued, trusted, and inspired. I operate with the mindset that the impossible is only impossible until someone does it, and I strive to be that someone, or to support others in becoming that someone.

What are the most important qualities you believe a leader in defence manufacturing should possess today?

A leader in defence manufacturing must embody resilience, precision, and foresight. The stakes are high, and the margin for error is minimal. Technical competence is essential, but so is emotional intelligence. We must be able to navigate complexity, inspire confidence, and make decisions that balance innovation with uncompromising safety and quality. Above all, we must lead with integrity, because in defence, trust is everything.

Can you share a pivotal leadership decision you’ve made at Perfect Bore that significantly influenced the company’s direction or culture?

One of the most pivotal decisions was to restructure our leadership model to be more collaborative and inclusive. We moved away from a traditional hierarchy and empowered cross-functional teams to take ownership of strategic initiatives. This shift not only accelerated innovation but also transformed our culture, people began to see themselves as leaders, regardless of title. It was a risk, but it paid off in ways that continue to shape our growth and agility.

How do you balance driving innovation with maintaining the rigorous quality and safety standards required in defence manufacturing?

Innovation and quality are not opposing forces, they’re interdependent. At Perfect Bore, we’ve built a culture where every innovation is rigorously tested against our quality benchmarks. We invest heavily in advanced metrology, digital twins, and simulation technologies to ensure that new ideas meet or exceed defence standards. It’s about creating a mindset where innovation is disciplined, and quality is non-negotiable.

In what ways do you foster a culture of ethical responsibility and accountability within your organization?

Ethical responsibility starts with transparency. We’ve embedded accountability into our daily operations through clear metrics, open communication, and a shared commitment to doing what’s right, even when it’s hard. I encourage every team member to speak up, challenge assumptions, and hold each other to the highest standards. Our culture is built on mutual respect and the understanding that our work impacts lives, we never take that lightly.

How do you ensure that diversity and inclusion are not only values but are actively practiced and sustained as the company grows?

We treat diversity and inclusion as strategic imperatives. That means embedding them into recruitment, development, and leadership pathways. We’ve implemented mentorship programs, inclusive hiring practices, and regular culture audits to ensure we’re not just talking about inclusion, we’re living it. Growth should never dilute our values; it should amplify them.

What strategies do you use to identify and develop future leaders within Perfect Bore, especially those from non-traditional backgrounds?

We look beyond CVs and titles, we look for mindset, potential, and passion. Our leadership development programs are designed to be accessible and adaptive, with a focus on experiential learning and cross-functional exposure. We actively seek out individuals from underrepresented groups and provide tailored support to help them thrive. Leadership isn’t about where you come from, it’s about where you’re willing to go.

How do you approach building and maintaining trust with key stakeholders, such as government agencies, defence contractors, and your own team?

Trust is earned through consistency, transparency, and delivery. We maintain open lines of communication with stakeholders, provide clear reporting, and always follow through on our commitments. Internally, trust is built by listening, being present, and showing that every voice matters. In defence, trust isn’t just a value, it’s a currency. We protect it fiercely.

Can you discuss a challenge you faced as a leader and how you navigated it to achieve a positive outcome for both your team and the wider defence community?

One of the toughest challenges was navigating supply chain disruptions during a critical defence contract. We were under immense pressure, but instead of reacting with short-term fixes, we brought our team together, re-engineered our processes, and collaborated closely with partners to find sustainable solutions. The result wasn’t just contract fulfilment, it was a stronger, more resilient supply chain that benefited the entire defence ecosystem.

How do you keep your team motivated and resilient in the face of industry pressures or global uncertainties?

We lead with purpose. When people understand the impact of their work, protecting lives, advancing national security, they find strength even in adversity. We also invest in wellbeing, continuous learning, and recognition. Resilience isn’t just about enduring, it’s about adapting, growing, and staying united. Our culture of teamwork and shared mission is our greatest source of motivation.

What role do you believe industry leaders should play in shaping the future of the UK defence sector, both in terms of policy and industrial capability?

Industry leaders must be proactive partners in shaping policy and capability. We have a responsibility to share insights, advocate for innovation, and ensure that the UK defence sector remains agile and sovereign. This means investing in skills, technology, and infrastructure, and working collaboratively with government and academia to future-proof our industry.

Looking ahead, what legacy do you hope to leave as a leader in the UK defence industry, and how are you working towards that vision?

I hope to leave a legacy of courage, integrity, and transformation. A legacy where people from all walks of life see opportunity in manufacturing, where innovation thrives without compromising ethics, and where leadership is defined by service. I’m working towards this by mentoring future leaders, driving inclusive growth, and never settling for “good enough.” The impossible is only impossible until someone does it, and I want to be remembered as someone who helped make the impossible possible.