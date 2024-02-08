The aerospace and defense industry continues to be a hotbed of patent innovation. Activity is driven by automation, environmental sustainability, operational efficiency, and growing importance of technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and autonomy, augmented reality (AR) technology, and battery technology. As modernization requirements continue to drive investment within both the civil and military aerospace sectors, widespread demand for remote pick-up drones has incentivized significant innovation within the field of drones. In the last three years alone, there have been over 237,000 patents filed and granted in the aerospace and defense industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Drones in defense: remote pick-up drones. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which uses over 206,000 patents to analyze innovation intensity for the aerospace and defense industry, there are 110 innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Remote pick-up drones is a key innovation area in drones

Remote pick-up drones refer to unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that are designed to remotely and autonomously collect and transport objects or payloads. These drones are equipped with special mechanisms and features that enable them to safely lift, carry, and release various types of loads. Remote pick-up drones utilize advanced control systems and interfaces to accurately maneuver and handle objects during the pick-up and drop-off processes. They can perform tasks that would otherwise require human intervention, reducing risks, costs, and improving efficiency in a range of applications.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 130+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established aerospace and defense companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of remote pick-up drones.

Key players in remote pick-up drones – a disruptive innovation in the aerospace and defense industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of applications identified for each patent. It broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of countries each patent is registered in. It reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to remote pick-up drones

Boeing is one of the leading patent filers in remote pick-up drones. The company, through its subsidiary Aurora Flight Sciences, filed patent related to corner attachment assemblies for cargo suspension systems which is a method of making use of such assemblies and aircraft equipped with underbody suspension systems using corner attachment assemblies for securing payload containers. Boeing also filed few more patents related to remote pick-up drones, such as underwater energy harvesting drone and method for operation, drone data sharing system, drone in-flight power recharging system, drone data sharing system and drone deterrence system, method, and assembly.

Some other key patent filers in this space include Hood Technology, Modern Technology Solutions, and Israel Aerospace Industries.

In terms of application diversity, Rolls-Royce, Kongsberg Gruppen, and Beirobotics are some of the leading innovators. By means of geographic reach, some of the leading patent filers include Top Flight Technologies, MBDA France, and Lockheed Martin.

