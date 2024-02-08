The aerospace and defense industry continues to be a hotbed of patent innovation. Activity is driven by environmental concerns, demand for greater efficiency in air travel, and the growing importance of technologies such as additive manufacturing and developments in material sciences. In the last three years alone, there have been over 237,000 patents filed and granted in the aerospace and defense industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Advanced materials in defense: lightweight composite fuselage. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which uses over 206,000 patents to analyze innovation intensity for the aerospace and defense industry, there are 110 innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Lightweight composite fuselage is a key innovation area in advanced materials

Light-weight composite fuselage refers to the use of a variety composite materials, such as fiber-reinforced polymers, to construct the outer covering of an aircraft’s fuselage. This construction results in significant weight savings compared to traditional construction materials like metals. A composite material is a combination of two or more different materials that are stronger than the individual components. Manufacturers are using composite materials to make aircraft that are more fuel efficient, more durable and lighter.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 110+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established aerospace and defense companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of lightweight composite fuselage.

Key players in lightweight composite fuselage – a disruptive innovation in the aerospace and defense industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of applications identified for each patent. It broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.   

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of countries each patent is registered in. It reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.  

Patent volumes related to lightweight composite fuselage

Company Total patents (2010 - 2022)
Bombardier 35
COSCO Shipping 31
Daher Group 49
Elbit Systems 9
Fischer Advanced Composite Components 14
Safran Landing Systems UK 7
Spirit AeroSystems 55
Diehl Aircabin 18
EURO-COMPOSITES 8
Subaru 36
Eurocopter Deutschland Gesellschaft Mit Beschränkter Haftung 14
Israel Aerospace Industries 14
JAMCO 13
Lockheed Martin 20
Melrose Industries 57
Shikibo 8
Toyota Motor 8
IHI 7
Corning 10
Saab 71
Finasucre 11
Hexcel 51
AB SKF 12
BAE Systems 41
Leonardo 158
Raytheon Technologies 17
Patria 6
Textron 112
Alcoa 6
General Dynamics 43
Safran 22
Boeing 2633
Airbus 2276
Deutsches Zentrum fur Luft- und Raumfahrt 40
Walmart 7
Solvay 31
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries 237
TotalEnergies 10
Kawasaki Heavy Industries 51
CAP CARPET 7
Metis Design 8
TORRES-MARTINEZ DESERT CAHUILLA INDIANS 8
Applus Services 7
EADS Deutschland 31
ArianeGroup 6
Howmet Aerospace 14
Continuous Composites 12
Diehl Aviation Laupheim 7
Kawasaki Jukogyo Kabushiki Kaisha 14
Airbus Atlantic 8

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

With strong market positions in both commercial and military aerospace, US giant Boeing is the leading patent filer in lightweight composite fuselage designs, filing  2,633 patents from 2015 to 2023. Its European commercial airline rival Airbus ranks second with 2,276 patents, and Italy’s Leonardo is third but by a large margin, with 158 patents. This reflects the primacy of Airbus and Boeing’s position in the commercial aviation space, and the importance of lightweight aerostructures to remain competitive in that market.

In terms of application diversity, Euro-Composites, Diehl Aircabin and JAMCO Corp are the top three leaders. Euro-Composites is also involved in lightweight constructions for the space and maritime industries. By geographic coverage of patent filings, Israel Aerospace Industries leads the pack, followed by Fischer Advanced Composites and General Dynamics.

To further understand the key themes and technologies disrupting the aerospace and defense industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Advanced Materials (AdMs) in Defense.

GlobalData, the leading provider of industry intelligence, provided the underlying data, research, and analysis used to produce this article.

GlobalData’s Patent Analytics tracks patent filings and grants from official offices around the world. Textual analysis and official patent classifications are used to group patents into key thematic areas and link them to specific companies across the world’s largest industries.